Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” named Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Awards

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Republic RecordsThe Jonas Brothers‘ comeback hit “Sucker” has been named Song of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Awards, which are given out each year by the performing rights organization ASCAP.

Since a regular ceremony couldn’t be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners are being announced on social media today and tomorrow.  “Sucker” was co-written by The Jonas Brothers and Ryan Tedder, among others, and became the group’s first-ever number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Most-Streamed Song of the Year, meanwhile, went to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Other songs that were honored for being the most-played of the year include Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes‘ “Señorita,” Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” Dean Lewis‘ “Be Alright,” Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber‘s “I Don’t Care,” Dan + Shay‘s “Speechless,” Lewis Capaldi‘s “Someone You Loved,” Maroon 5‘s “Memories,” and “Circles,” by Post Malone.

Photos and acceptance videos from the winning songwriters will be posted across social media at @ASCAP on Instagram and Twitter, and at the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

🎶 I’m a sucker for you 🎶 #ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year goes to #Sucker by @jonasbrothers! Congrats to ASCAP songwriter @LouisBellMusic & ASCAP publisher @SonyATVMusicPub! #ASCAPAwards pic.twitter.com/Jy3x8R8pu5

— ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 17, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

