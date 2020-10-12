fbpx
Jonas Brothers throwing interactive virtual concert on December 3

ABC Audio
October 12, 2020

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagicForget about just watching their concert: The Jonas Brothers want you to really get involved.

On Instagram, the group wrote, "We've been seeing your tweets and we miss you guys too...Sooo we wanted to plan a little something special for the best fans in the world...We're throwing an interactive virtual concert on December 3rd and we want YOU to be part of it!!"

The group goes on to say that they've teamed up with Lenovo and Intel to launch a new contest called #JBForAllCreators.  Fans will be able to design new merch for the event, as well as a poster, and visuals for the show.

"We can't wait to see what you create!" the group adds.

Visit LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com to get the full details on how to enter, as well as all the assets you'll need to create your masterpiece. 

Fans whose concert poster visuals are chosen will win merch, gift cards and a virtual meet & greet with Nick, Joe and Kevin. Fans whose merch and concert visuals are used will receive a Lenovo gift pack and a gift card, and will also be able to attend the meet and greet.

By Andrea Dresdale
ABC Audio

