Jordin Sparks is ready to be the “princess of Christmas” with new holiday music

ABC Audio
October 8, 2020

FOX via Getty ImagesJordin Sparks is finally checking off an item on her bucket list: She’s recording some holiday tunes.
FOX via Getty ImagesJordin Sparks is finally checking off an item on her bucket list: She's recording some holiday tunes.

Speaking to Page Six, Jordin gushed, "I am finally working on Christmas music and so I’m very excited for people to be able to hear that. I was born December 22nd. Christmas is like, in my veins so I cannot wait for everybody to hear what I’ve been working on with that.”

Jordin, a huge Mariah Carey fan, insists that Mimi will still be "queen of Christmas," adding, "I’ll just be the princess, I’m fine. I can take that!” 

Jordin's been enthusiastic about Mariah's new memoir on social media, and she tells Page Six how thrilled she was that Mariah actually sent her a copy.

"I just love everything that she does and she sent me the book and I don’t even know what to do with myself because she’s got so many people that love her, you know, and I’m just really grateful. I can’t wait to read it,” Jordin says.

"I don’t think I’ll ever get used to this," she noted. "I love being able to do what I do and it’s really cool because I get to sing for my job and I also get to meet people that I’ve looked up to and that I’ve been like, ‘You’ve paved the way for me’…So it’s not lost on me."

Most recently, Jordin dropped a new song called "Homebody," and prior to that, a new EP called Sounds Like Me. No word on when we can expect the Christmas songs, but given the time of year, it'll likely be soon. 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
 

