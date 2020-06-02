Jordin Sparks returns with a powerful ballad, “Unknown”

fbpx
ABC/Lou RoccoFresh from an appearance on the American Idol finale, Jordin Sparks is back with her brand-new single, “Unknown,” from her upcoming EP, expected June 26. 
ABC/Lou RoccoFresh from an appearance on the American Idol finale, Jordin Sparks is back with her brand-new single, "Unknown," from her upcoming EP, expected June 26. 

This is the first we've heard from Sparks since her solo release in 2015, but the Grammy-nominated singer and American Idol alum clearly still has the vocals to fuel the powerful soul- and gospel-tinged ballad. 

Sparks commands the song from start to finishing, singing, "I know I can’t do this alone/Can You see me through the unknown?" backed by a gospel choir singing the chorus.

Sparks remains the youngest winner in American Idol history, at just 17 years old when she won in 2007.  She followed up her victory with two albums, and hits like, "Tattoo," "Battlefield," and one of her biggest hits, 2008's "No Air," featuring Chris Brown, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, Jordin released a joint EP with R&B singer Elijah Blake, entitled 1990 Forever

By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

