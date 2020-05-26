fbpx
Josh Groban pushes Radio City Music Hall residency dates to 2021, debuts new song

ABC Audio
May 26, 2020

Andrew EcclesGood news and band news for Josh Groban fans: First the bad news: He’s moving his planned residency shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to next year.  Now the good news: He’s just released a brand-new song.
Andrew EcclesGood news and band news for Josh Groban fans: First the bad news: He's moving his planned residency shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall to next year.  Now the good news: He's just released a brand-new song.

Josh was supposed to perform at the famed New York venue on June 20, September 26 and October 5 of this year.  Those shows have now been rescheduled to April 16, April 17 and April 15 of 2021. 

The October date had already been rescheduled; it was supposed to be a makeup for this year's April 18 date, so it's now been moved again.  If you can't make it to the rescheduled dates, you can get a refund from now through June 23 -- providing you bought your tickets from Ticketmaster or the Radio City Box Office.

Josh's residency, called Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show, kicked off this past Valentine's Day.

Now, on to the good news: that new song.  It's called "Your Face," and he debuted it over the weekend during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.  Josh said on Twitter that he wrote it "very recently."

While you can't see Josh performing live any time soon, he's been hosting "movie nights" online every Thursday, where he chats with fans while screening one of his concert films.  He's also been posting special "Shower Song" performances, where he films himself singing in his shower -- fully clothed, without any water, of course.

By Andrea Dresdale, ABC News
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

