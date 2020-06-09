fbpx
Josh Groban reportedly granted restraining order against obsessed fan

ABC Audio
June 9, 2020

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Josh Groban’s been granted a restraining order against a fan who’s been obsessed with him for years, reports TMZ.
According to TMZ, in legal documents, Josh says he met the woman through a mutual friend online in 2011, and…

According to TMZ, in legal documents, Josh says he met the woman through a mutual friend online in 2011, and were going to meet in person, but he got sick so he called it off.  Then, he claims, she kept on pestering him and wouldn't leave him alone, so he told her he wasn't interested in meeting up with her at all.

Since then, TMZ claims the legal documents state, she's been bombarding him with texts, emails and DMs, and she's also been contacting his family members and his current girlfriend.  Until recently, the docs claim, she's limited her stalking to public places where he's been staying or performing, but this past February, she told him she knows where he lives in Los Angeles.

He then sent a cease and desist letter, TMZ reports, but it didn't work.  Last month, she sent packages to his home, containing notes that were graphic in nature, and also claimed she went to his home when he wasn't there.

According to TMZ, a judge agreed to grant Josh the temporary restraining order, ordering the woman to stay 100 yards away from him, his family and his girlfriend, and to stop contacting him online.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

