Josh Groban says live online concert is his way of “getting creative”

Jason LaVeris / CBSJosh Groban appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to talk about the live concert he’ll be performing online later this month. Unlike most livestreams that artists have been doing from their homes, this…

Jason LaVeris / CBSJosh Groban appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to talk about the live concert he'll be performing online later this month. Unlike most livestreams that artists have been doing from their homes, this will be an actual concert, with tickets, merchandise and everything.

"As we're trying to figure out what the new normal of live performance looks like, it's time to get creative," Josh told Corden. "The connectivity with the fans is something you wanna keep...going."

"We're gonna do a live concert on June 27 and it gives me an opportunity to employ my band and my crew," he continued. He described the show as "fun, casual, Q&A, piano and a guitar, singing just a bunch of different things."

"Hopefully, it will be a way that people can kinda come together and enjoy what we miss about that live experience," he noted.

Josh also performed his new song "Your Face," which he debuted a few weeks ago on CBS Sunday Morning. He noted that it's a "song of hope," which he wrote during the first few weeks in quarantine. So far, he hasn't officially released it, and he admitted he's not sure when he will.

Merchandise sales from the concert will go to Josh's charity, the Find Your Light Foundation.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.