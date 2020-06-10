fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Josh Groban says live online concert is his way of “getting creative”

ABC Audio
June 10, 2020

Jason LaVeris / CBSJosh Groban appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to talk about the live concert he’ll be performing online later this month.  Unlike most livestreams that artists have been doing from their homes, this…

Jason LaVeris / CBSJosh Groban appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to talk about the live concert he'll be performing online later this month.  Unlike most livestreams that artists have been doing from their homes, this will be an actual concert, with tickets, merchandise and everything.

"As we're trying to figure out what the new normal of live performance looks like, it's time to get creative," Josh told Corden. "The connectivity with the fans is something you wanna keep...going."

"We're gonna do a live concert on June 27 and it gives me an opportunity to employ my band and my crew," he continued.  He described the show as "fun, casual, Q&A, piano and a guitar, singing just a bunch of different things."

"Hopefully, it will be a way that people can kinda come together and enjoy what we miss about that live experience," he noted.

Josh also performed his new song "Your Face," which he debuted a few weeks ago on CBS Sunday Morning.  He noted that it's a "song of hope," which he wrote during the first few weeks in quarantine.  So far, he hasn't officially released it, and he admitted he's not sure when he will.

Merchandise sales from the concert will go to Josh's charity, the Find Your Light Foundation.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Report: Coachella 2020 canceled

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CoachellaCoachella won't be happening in 2020, Billboard reports. The Indio, California festival was originally set for two weekends in April. On March 10, a day before the...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT