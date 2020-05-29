fbpx
Josh Groban sets online livestream concert for June 27, tickets on sale June 3

ABC Audio
May 29, 2020

Andrew EcclesJosh Groban isn't able to perform live in person for his fans, so he's doing the next best thing.
Andrew EcclesJosh Groban isn't able to perform live in person for his fans, so he's doing the next best thing.

On June 27 at 4 p.m. ET, Josh, his guitarist and piano player will perform a livestream concert of his greatest hits, fan favorites and new songs. 

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public June 3 at 4 p.m. ET via JoshGroban.com.  VIP packages will include special merch options, including an official t-shirt, and $5 of each sale will go to Josh's Find Your Light Foundation.

When you buy your ticket, you'll get an access code to watch the livestream on Josh's website; it'll be accessible for 48 hours afterwards in case you can't watch it live.  Get all the details at JoshGroban.com.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, Josh has been hosting watch parties of his concert films online with his fans, and also recording #ShowerSong performances, where he performs various tunes while standing in his shower -- dry and fully-clothed, of course.

 By Andrea Dresdale
ABC Audio

