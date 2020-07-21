fbpx
Josh Groban to appear on Elmo’s ‘The Not-Too-Late Show’

ABC Audio
July 21, 2020

HBO Max

Josh Groban is set to be a guest on a whole different kind of late-night talk show. The singer will appear and perform on The Not-Too-Late Show, hosted by Sesame Street's beloved furry red character Elmo, streaming on HBO Max Thursday.

HBO MaxJosh Groban is set to be a guest on a whole different kind of late-night talk show.

The singer will appear and perform on The Not-Too-Late Show, hosted by Sesame Street’s beloved furry red character Elmo, streaming on HBO Max Thursday.

“Stopping by the #NotTooLateShow with @elmo and singing the classic song, I Love Trash with my buddy Oscar!” Josh tweeted, referencing, of course, Oscar the Grouch.

He also posted a couple of pictures of what’s sure to be a lively appearance. In one photo, he poses with a bunch of trash next to Oscar, and in another, he’s seen laughing with Elmo.

Josh actually has a history with the Elmo, Oscar and the crew: He made a cameo appearance in the 2014 movie Muppets Most Wanted as a prison inmate with a good singing voice.  He also appeared on the ABC TV series The Muppets, which ran from 2015-2016.

The Not-Too-Late Show, a spin-off of Sesame Street, launched on HBO Max in May and features Elmo interviewing celebrity guests. Other guests so far have included the Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix and Lil Nas X.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

