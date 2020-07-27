Justin Bieber and wife to discuss his YouTube documentary during virtual PaleyFest LA

Courtesy YouTubeThe annual PaleyFest LA television festival will be held virtually this year on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel, and Justin Bieber is one of the participants. Each year, the festival hosts panels that feature the producers, stars, …

Courtesy YouTubeThe annual PaleyFest LA television festival will be held virtually this year on the Paley Center's YouTube channel, and Justin Bieber is one of the participants.

Each year, the festival hosts panels that feature the producers, stars, creators, writers and directors of hit TV shows, during which they discuss the shows and their impact. This year, one of the featured shows will be Justin's YouTube Premium docuseries, Seasons.

Justin, his wife Hailey, director Michael D. Ratner and Justin's manager Scooter Braun, who's one of the show's executive producers, are among those who'll take part in the panel.

Seasons, a 10-part docuseries that debuted back in January, is an intimate look at the creation of Justin's latest album, Changes, as well a candid look at his past struggles with substance abuse, mental health issues and Lyme disease.

Starting August 7, all the panels will be available for view to Citi cardmembers and members of the Paley Center, and on August 10 to everyone else. Other featured shows will include Ozark, Outlander, Queer Eye and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Visit Paleyfest.org for full details.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.