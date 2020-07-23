Justin Bieber announces new and rescheduled dates for ‘Changes’ tour

fbpx
AEG Presents/Def Jam/RBMGAfter postponing his Changes world tour back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Bieber has announced new and rescheduled 2021 North American dates.The new 45-date tour will be a bit different than Justin had initial…

The new 45-date tour will be a bit different than Justin had initially envisioned for his comeback trek. The dates have been rerouted, the tour production has been redesigned and it will no longer be stopping in stadiums or in all previously announced cities.

The tour will kick off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and will include new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more. It’ll wrap up on August 15, 2021 in Sacramento, CA.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Justin says in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be honored for any of the original tour dates that have been rescheduled and refunded for any of the cancelled dates.

The Changes tour was originally supposed to kick off this May in Seattle.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

