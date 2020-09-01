fbpx
Justin Bieber earns his first-ever CMA nominations, thanks to “10,000 Hours”

ABC Audio
September 1, 2020

Catherine Powell Justin Bieber’s collaboration with country/pop duo Dan + Shay has now paid off in multiple nominations for one of country music’s highest honors: the CMA Awards, handed out annually by the Country Music Association.
Catherine Powell Justin Bieber's collaboration with country/pop duo Dan + Shay has now paid off in multiple nominations for one of country music's highest honors: the CMA Awards, handed out annually by the Country Music Association.

The trio's hit single, "10,000 Hours," has received three nods: Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year -- the video co-starred all three men's wives -- and Musical Event of the Year, which honors recordings by artists who don't normally work together.

Maren Morris, meanwhile, has scored five nominations, most of which are for her hit song, "The Bones."  It's up for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Musical Event of the Year -- the latter nomination is for the remix of the song, which features Hozier.  Maren herself is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Gabby Barrett, whose song "I Hope" has become a crossover pop hit thanks to a remix with Charlie Puth, is up for New Artist of the Year.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, November 11, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

