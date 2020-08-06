Justin Bieber shares his and Hailey’s baptism photos

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber is very open about his Christianity and devotion to Jesus, and now he’s shared photos of what he calls “one of the most special moments of my life”: His and his wife’s baptism. In a series of pictures poste…

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber is very open about his Christianity and devotion to Jesus, and now he's shared photos of what he calls "one of the most special moments of my life": His and his wife's baptism.

In a series of pictures posted on Instagram, we see Justin and wife Hailey being baptized in a lake. "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life," Justin captioned the photos. "Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

It's not clear when or where the baptism took place but the pastor presiding over the rite appears to be Judah Smith, of Church@Home. In a different picture, Justin and Smith are together in a boat, and the caption reads "brothers." Justin is also seen sitting alone in a boat, with the caption "Feeling so blessed."

Smith responded to the baptism pics in the comments, writing, "CHILLS STILL."

Justin's close friend Carl Lentz, the pastor of Hillsong Church -- who told GQ in 2015 that he'd baptized Justin in the bathtub of NBA star Tyson Chandler -- commented, "Amazing. Love you."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.