Justin Bieber teases potential collab with Crocs

ABC Audio
October 1, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber might be dipping his toes into the Crocs game.The singer teased a potential collab with the foam clogs brand on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of orange Crocs floating in a pool with the caption, &ldquo…

The singer teased a potential collab with the foam clogs brand on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of orange Crocs floating in a pool with the caption, “Soon.”

If the partnership does come to fruition, it'll make Justin the latest celebrity -- after his pal Post Malone, country singer Luke Combs and most recently, Latin star Bad Bunny -- to collaborate on his own pair of Crocs.

This Tuesday, the Bad Bunny Crocs -- which were white with glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms -- sold out in just 16 minutes.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

