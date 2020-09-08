Justin Bieber writes heartfelt note about wanting to be a “good husband and future dad”

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber is thinking about his future: He told fans over the weekend that in order to achieve what he truly wants in life, he’s had to take a hard look at his past actions. In a heartfelt note he posted Sunday, the …

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber is thinking about his future: He told fans over the weekend that in order to achieve what he truly wants in life, he's had to take a hard look at his past actions.

In a heartfelt note he posted Sunday, the "Sorry" singer opened up about his many mistakes and what he's doing to become a better person.

"I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music," the singer reflected in his open note. "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in."

"My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to [take over] and my relationships suffered because of it," Justin continued.

Admitting that he only seeks out "healthy relationships" now, the 26-year-old revealed that he is constantly looking into improving himself.

"I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them," he confessed. "I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!"



Also on Sunday, the "Yummy" singer shared a cover of K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life," which he seemingly directed towards his wife Hailey.

"Not sure I nailed the words but u get the vibe," he remarked in the caption.

Justin capped off his eventful weekend by debuting his brand new neck tattoo, a long stemmed rose that was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Long-stemmed roses typically symbolize true love.

By Megan Stone

