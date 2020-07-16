fbpx
Justin Bieber’s defamation suit moves forward with Twitter subpoena

July 16, 2020

Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesJustin Bieber won a small victory Thursday in his defamation suit against two social media users who accused him of sexual assault.

According to MyNewsLA.com, a judge granted a motion by Justin’s lawyers to subpoena Twitter for information on the identities of the two women, who are known only as Danielle and Kadi online.  That information is important because they cannot be served if their identities aren't known.

“We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person,” Bieber’s lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green.  Amusingly, Green had never heard of Justin, and mispronounced his last name during the proceedings.

But even with the Twitter subpoena, Spiegel said it could take months to obtain the women's identities.

Justin filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the accusers last month, claiming their allegations of assault in 2014 and 2015 can be disproved by "indisputable documentary evidence" -- including eyewitness accounts and paparazzi photos showing where Justin really was on the days in question.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

