Justin Timberlake speaks out following the death of Rayshard Brooks

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagicJustin Timberlake took to Instagram to express his outrage over the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by police in Atlanta Friday.The singer shared a photo of Rayshard, a 27-year-old father of three girls, holding hi…

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagicJustin Timberlake took to Instagram to express his outrage over the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by police in Atlanta Friday.



The singer shared a photo of Rayshard, a 27-year-old father of three girls, holding his newborn daughter.



"As a dad, this photo hurts," Justin wrote. "#RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead."



"Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller," he continued. "This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we’re still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I’m heartbroken for their families and for this country."



Timberlake concluded, “The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I’ll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Police were called to an Atlanta-area Wendy's Friday night to investigate reports that a man had fallen asleep in his car at the Wendy’s drive-thru. Brooks reportedly failed a sobriety test and took an officer's taser when he resisted attempts to arrest him. He was shot twice and killed after running away from officers. The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled Brooks’ death a homicide from two gunshot wounds to the back.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned in the wake of the shooting, and Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks, was fired. The other officer involved in the call, Devin Bronsan, has been placed on administrative duty.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.