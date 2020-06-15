fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake speaks out following the death of Rayshard Brooks

ABC Audio
June 15, 2020

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagicJustin Timberlake took to Instagram to express his outrage over the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by police in Atlanta Friday.The singer shared a photo of Rayshard, a 27-year-old father of three girls, holding hi…

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagicJustin Timberlake took to Instagram to express his outrage over the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by police in Atlanta Friday.

The singer shared a photo of Rayshard, a 27-year-old father of three girls, holding his newborn daughter.

"As a dad, this photo hurts," Justin wrote. "#RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead."

"Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller," he continued. "This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we’re still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I’m heartbroken for their families and for this country."

Timberlake concluded, “The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I’ll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Police were called to an Atlanta-area Wendy's Friday night to investigate reports that a man had fallen asleep in his car at the Wendy’s drive-thru.  Brooks reportedly failed a sobriety test and took an officer's taser when he resisted attempts to arrest him.  He was shot twice and killed after running away from officers.  The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled Brooks’ death a homicide from two gunshot wounds to the back.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned in the wake of the shooting, and Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks, was fired.  The other officer involved in the call, Devin Bronsan, has been placed on administrative duty.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT