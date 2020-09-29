Justin Timberlake teases new music with producer Timberland

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesIs Justin Timberlake getting ready to bring sexy back, again? It sure seems that way.

On Monday, the 39-year-old superstar shared a short clip of himself vibing to a beat with his friend and renowned record producer Timberland. As the music plays, the two bob their head in unison and at one point Timberland excitedly proclaims, “Got that beat!”

“Back together again,” the singer captioned the post.

Timberlake’s last album was 2018’s Man of the Woods and this is the first time he’s hinted at a potential sixth album. Nonetheless, fans were excited about the news.

One user commented, “The Dream team. My favorite Artist / producer team of ALL TIME,” while others like Tank and Justine Skye showed their support with the raising hands and rocket emojis.