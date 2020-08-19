fbpx
Katy, Lionel and Luke are back for a fourth season of American Idol on ABC

August 19, 2020

ABC/Eric McCandlessThe American Idol judges’ panel is staying the same.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are all returning for a fourth season of the reality competition show on ABC.  Ryan Seacrest will also return as host.
In a statement, Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, said, referring to last season's remote episodes, "American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire -- and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most.”

She added, “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

Showrunner Trish Kinane noted, "Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent. Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

American Idol executive producer Eli Holzman said, "At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration -- where dreams come true. And that is what American Idol is all about.”

Virtual auditions for the new season are underway via Idol Across America, a remote campaign that allows contestants from all 50 states to participate.

There's no definitive word yet on when the new season will get underway.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

