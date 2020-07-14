fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry clowns around in “Smile” performance video

ABC Audio
July 14, 2020

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry is finding new ways to put a smile on your face. The singer has released a joyous “performance video” for her new song, “Smile.”In keeping with the clown theme she introduced with her album’s co…

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry is finding new ways to put a smile on your face. The singer has released a joyous “performance video” for her new song, “Smile.”

In keeping with the clown theme she introduced with her album’s cover art last week, the clip features Katy giving her modern maternity spin on the clown suit.

Clad in a colorful polka dot outfit with red hearts painted around her eyes, she sings and dances around oversized objects -- including, at one point, her own giant smiling face.

“Smile” is the title track for Katy’s upcoming fifth studio album, set to be released August 14. The album also features her previous single, “Daises,” as well as “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii.”

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT