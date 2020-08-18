fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry convinced Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry in new animated show ‘The Prince’

ABC Audio
August 18, 2020

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicAccording to Orlando Bloom, his fiancée Katy Perry is the one who convinced him to take on his latest acting role.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando said he agreed to voice Prince Harry in The Prince, an upco…

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicAccording to Orlando Bloom, his fiancée Katy Perry is the one who convinced him to take on his latest acting role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando said he agreed to voice Prince Harry in The Prince, an upcoming HBO Max animated series about the British royal family, because Katy thought it was a great idea.

“Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this?’ because I'm a British boy who's actually very proud of my roots,” says Orlando. "I've always understood it as part of my heritage and background, and I'm not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done.”

But, he notes, "“Katy was like, ‘You've got to do this. This is genius.’”

The Prince is inspired by a popular Instagram account by Gary Janetti, which offers a satirical take on the Royals, and focuses on Prince George, the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate

Orlando says he actually met Harry after he took the job and calls him "such a nice guy" with a great sense of humor."

"I hope he maintains his sense of humor through this because they're sort of on a pedestal," the actor adds. "We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”

Katy and Orlando are expecting their baby daughter any day now.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT