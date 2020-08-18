Katy Perry convinced Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry in new animated show ‘The Prince’

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicAccording to Orlando Bloom, his fiancée Katy Perry is the one who convinced him to take on his latest acting role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando said he agreed to voice Prince Harry in The Prince, an upco…

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicAccording to Orlando Bloom, his fiancée Katy Perry is the one who convinced him to take on his latest acting role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando said he agreed to voice Prince Harry in The Prince, an upcoming HBO Max animated series about the British royal family, because Katy thought it was a great idea.

“Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this?’ because I'm a British boy who's actually very proud of my roots,” says Orlando. "I've always understood it as part of my heritage and background, and I'm not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done.”

But, he notes, "“Katy was like, ‘You've got to do this. This is genius.’”

The Prince is inspired by a popular Instagram account by Gary Janetti, which offers a satirical take on the Royals, and focuses on Prince George, the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Orlando says he actually met Harry after he took the job and calls him "such a nice guy" with a great sense of humor."

"I hope he maintains his sense of humor through this because they're sort of on a pedestal," the actor adds. "We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”

Katy and Orlando are expecting their baby daughter any day now.

