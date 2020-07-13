fbpx
Katy Perry debuts 'Smile' Instagram filter, new merch

July 13, 2020

Capitol RecordsNow you can clown around on Instagram with Katy Perry’s help. The singer has released her very own Smile-themed Instagram lens, which gives you a red clown nose like the one she wears on her upcoming album's cover.

"Now it’s your turn to clown around...Use my IG lens and show me ur #SMILE," Katy wrote on Instagram Sunday. She posted a video of her testing out the filter, which plays her new single and album title track, "Smile," in the background.

Katy also revealed a whole new line of Smile merch, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, socks, keychains, a quarantine puzzle and, of course, masks.

The singer debuted the song "Smile" on Friday, as well as her album cover art, which features Katy dressed as a sad clown.

Smile, the album, comes out August 14.

By Andrea Tuccillo
