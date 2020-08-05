Katy Perry describes “nightmare” of depression: “Like you’re being attacked and you can’t wake up”

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry is glowing on the cover of the new issue of People magazine, next to the headline, “I’m so excited for our baby girl!” But in the accompanying story, she details the hellish journey that led her to a place of joy and contentment.

As Katy has said in many interviews, she struggled with a deep depression following the release of her 2017 album, Witness. Those times were a “nightmare,” Katy tells People. “You feel like you’re being attacked, and you can’t wake up.”

Katy was able to emerge from that depression thanks to medication, emotional support and going through something called the Hoffman Process. Participants go on a week-long retreat that teaches them how to stop that negative behaviors that have been conditioned in them since childhood.

“We all have negative conversations going on in your head that can take the wheel. You have to take the wheel back, and I definitely did,” Katy says. Even though the process was “at times unbearable,” as People reports, it had to be done.

“It got me out of this desperate loop of being the ‘best pop star’ ever. I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life,” says Katy. She’s now looking forward to a future filled with “family and love and laughing and coziness.”

“I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world,” she adds. “Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it.”

“Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable,” she notes. “I’m not untouchable or invincible, but it’s a little bit more like water off a duck’s back.”

The new issue of People is on newsstands Friday.

When you have 2 headlining moments in August and only one can go on the stands… you make your own 🤷🏼‍♀️ Thanks for the chat and the cover @PEOPLE ♥️ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1YEhBcAJzA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 5, 2020

