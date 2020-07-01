Katy Perry gives “Daisies” a soothing acoustic spin

Capitol RecordsRight as the clock struck midnight on July 1, Katy Perry treated fans to a brand new rendition of her new single “Daisies” that gives the song an entirely new emotional meaning. Following a series of two club remixes, the Amer…

Capitol RecordsRight as the clock struck midnight on July 1, Katy Perry treated fans to a brand new rendition of her new single "Daisies" that gives the song an entirely new emotional meaning.

Following a series of two club remixes, the American Idol judge opted to strip things down for an acoustic reimagining of "Daisies."

Perry reconstructed the track from the ground up, too, opting to deliver brand new vocals to match the dreamy guitar-led rendition.

The "Roar" artist harmonizes in a breathy tone that transforms into whispers at times. She also trades in her signature powerhouse vocals for a softer head voice during the high notes.

The 35-year-old tweaked other portions of the songs, where she switches up the notes or starts leading into haunting chants "When did we stop believing?/ When did we stop?"

Overall, the acoustic version shows an entirely new emotional side of "Daisies," switching from a song of outright defiance to one of gentle self assurance.

Previously, the Grammy-nominee released two remixes of her new single made by Oliver Heldens and MK.

"Daisies" served as the first teaser of Perry's upcoming and, as of yet, still unnamed fifth studio album, which is due out August 14.

By Megan Stone

