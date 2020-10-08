Katy Perry gushes over how much Orlando Bloom loves fatherhood

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicKaty Perry is heading back to American Idol soon, which means she had to leave newborn Daisy Dove in fiancé Orlando Bloom’s care. However, she has zero qualms about returning to work because her …

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicKaty Perry is heading back to American Idol soon, which means she had to leave newborn Daisy Dove in fiancé Orlando Bloom's care. However, she has zero qualms about returning to work because her future husband has everything completely under control.

"Daddy's doing a great job," Katy happily relayed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "Daddy has stepped in."

Katy revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has a son from his first marriage, is a great father, and even said his current sense of style centers around everything baby.

"I've seen the [Baby] Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures," she smiled. "It's all good."

Because Orlando's such a proactive father, the "Smile" singer can comfortably focus on Idol now that a new season is starting again.

However, she did admit that returning to work did take some adjustment. "It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," sighed Katy.

But despite the separation, the singer says she has much to be thankful for because "my life just feels very full and whole."

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job," Katy gushed, saying she takes particular satisfaction in the fact that she can "continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams."

The couple welcomed Daisy on August 26.

By Megan Stone

