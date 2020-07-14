fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry headlining virtual Tomorrowland Festival later this month

ABC Audio
July 14, 2020

ABC News/Frame GrabJust because her due date is fast approaching, doesn’t mean Katy Perry is slowing down. The pregnant singer is set to headline the virtual Tomorrowland Festival later this month.
Variety reports the EDM festival, usually he…

ABC News/Frame GrabJust because her due date is fast approaching, doesn’t mean Katy Perry is slowing down. The pregnant singer is set to headline the virtual Tomorrowland Festival later this month.

Variety reports the EDM festival, usually held in Belgium, will be moving online this year and renaming itself Tomorrowland Around the World. The fest will provide 3D imaging on its website, no VR goggles required.

Katy’s set will reportedly include captivating visuals as she performs past hits as well as new songs from her upcoming album, Smile, due out August 14.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time,” Katy says in a statement. “I’m so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.”

The virtual festival is scheduled for July 25 and 26. Tickets start at just €12.50, or around $14, and can be purchased on the Tomorrowland website.

Other artists on the lineup include David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Tiësto.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

The Spice Girls reunite as COVID-19 lockdowns loosen

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty ImagesThe Spice Girls have reunited, though it's not exactly in the way fans would have hoped.  Emma Bunton, who is one fifth of the girl group that includes Geri Horner, Mel...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT