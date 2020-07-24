Katy Perry is ready for her high-tech Tomorrowland performance: “It’s gonna be worth the ticket, for sure”

Liza VoloshinThis weekend, Katy Perry makes her debut at the long-running electronic music festival Tomorrowland, which has moved online due to COVID-19 and been renamed Tomorrowland Around the World. The very pregnant singer says despite weighing "an extra 40 pounds," she'll still be bringing "sparkle and life and fun and joy" to her performance.

Katy was eager to be part of a festival that's doing something so "innovative": Amazing 3D technology will make it look like she and the artists are performing on giant, high-tech stages in front of thousands of cheering fans, complete with special effects.

"The performances are not on Zoom and not from our couches...they're gonna be different than anything that you've tuned into...over quarantine," she explained in a Zoom press conference. "I think it's gonna be worth the ticket [price], for sure."

For her set list, Katy's keeping with the dance music vibe of Tomorrowland.

"I just took all of my songs and we made all dance versions of all of them, and did basically a 15-minute medley of all the songs that you know, but just, like, super up, up, up, up!" she laughs.

Tickets for the festival start at $14; they're available on the Tomorrowland website. Katy performs Saturday at 3:50 p.m. ET, but there'll be a rerun if you can't catch it live. Other artists on the bill include DJs David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Tiësto.

And while Katy knows Tomorrowland is usually "an adult amusement moment," she plans to host a family-friendly viewing party.

"I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old niece that know how to rave," she laughs. "So I'll just give them a couple of glow sticks and a soda and they'll be up all night!"





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

