Katy Perry launching ‘Smile’-inspired video game, ‘Katy’s Quest’

August 25, 2020

Capitol RecordsWith an album and a baby on the way, Katy Perry just added one more thing to look forward to.

The singer announced that a new video game called Katy’s Quest will be dropping on Friday, the same day her album Smile comes out.

The so-called “gaming experience” is inspired by the music video for the album’s title track and invites players to help the circus find their smiles. You can play with a variety of “fantastical” characters, including Strong Man, The Frog Prince and Wolf Boy, and take part in classic carnival games.

“Help me find my smile (& share smiles with @MusiCares And @ExtraLife4Kids) while u listen to the new record!” Katy wrote on Instagram, along with a teaser for the game.

To play, go to Alienware.com/Smile.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Guess what? #SMILE ain’t the only thing dropping on Friday😁 #KatysQuest will be available on 8/28 at https://t.co/d2KGmLOeUO🙃 Help me find my smile (& share smiles with @MusiCares and @ExtraLife4Kids) while u listen to the new record! @Alienware #Alienware #AlienwarePartner🎮 pic.twitter.com/C2cMPmEJHB

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 25, 2020

