fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry opens up about her struggle with depression and Twitter negativity

ABC Audio
August 21, 2020

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry’s baby is due soon and, before she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcome their daughter, the “Firework” singer didn’t hold anything back during one of her final interviews before she becomes a mom.
Speaki…

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry's baby is due soon and, before she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcome their daughter, the "Firework" singer didn't hold anything back during one of her final interviews before she becomes a mom.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Thursday, Perry candidly detailed her ongoing battle with depression and the negativity she deals with on Twitter.

Revealing more about her new album Smile, due August 28, the 35-year-old singer admitted, "Smile is a real representation to me, the record is a representation that I got through it and overcame to the other side."

By "it," she means her struggle with depression, which she went through after her album Witness wasn't a huge hit. 

"I just couldn't get out of bed for weeks and became clinically depressed and had to get on medication for the first time in my life, and I was so ashamed of it. I was like, 'I'm Katy Perry. I wrote "Firework." I'm on medication. This is f***** up.'"

She also discussed how social media allows fans to create a negative atmosphere of competition between female artists. 

"They like to pit us against each other," she noted. "It's like [on my Twitter,] 'Who's better than who? Who's skinnier than who? Who's sold more number ones than who? Who's doing better this year than who? Who made this much more than who?'"

Katy says she wants all female artists to have nothing but love and support -- and she wrote her latest song "What Makes a Woman" to express her "appreciation" for women in general.

"Women are able to create a life and live and deal with all this stuff and give birth to a watermelon," she joked. "They are not just one thing. They are so malleable and so elastic."

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Tue 25

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT