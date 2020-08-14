fbpx
Katy Perry posts photos of herself with Kamala Harris, endorses Biden/Harris ticket

ABC Audio
August 14, 2020

ABCWhile many celebrities were positive about Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Katy Perry went one step beyond simply approving of the decision.
ABCWhile many celebrities were positive about Joe Biden's choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Katy Perry went one step beyond simply approving of the decision.

Katy, a California native, posted several photos of herself with Harris who, before being elected California's junior senator, served as the attorney general of the Golden State.  One photo shows Katy posting with Harris, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now," Katy wrote.

"She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better," she added. "Less than 3 months until Election Day. LET’S DO THIS YA’LL."

On Twitter, fans seemed to respond positively to Katy's message, but on Instagram, the comments section was flooded by Trump supporters.

During the 2016 election, Katy was a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

