Katy Perry posts tribute to fiancé Orlando Bloom’s dog: “A paw shaped hole in our hearts”

Jacopo Raule/WireImageSad news: Orlando Bloom‘s missing dog, Mighty, is now presumed dead. Katy Perry posted a tribute to the pup on Instagram, and shared her fiancé’s heartbreaking tribute to his furry friend.

“We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much,” Katy wrote, referring to her own dog. “Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts.”

The post includes a video of Orlando getting Mighty’s name tattooed over his heart.

“Mighty’s on the other side now,” Orlando wrote, and Katy reposted.

“After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”

“I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed,” the actor continued. “Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”

“I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond,” Orlando continued. “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART.”

Orlando also thanked the community for “allowing me to search through their yards…and supporting my midnight walks,” adding, “It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times.”

We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts 💔 #ripmighty #Repost orlandobloom

・・・

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to… https://t.co/xibsZU7WfY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.