Katy Perry reveals her faves: person, red-carpet ensemble, song to perform & more

ABC Audio
August 3, 2020

Liza VoloshinIn a video game of “finish the sentence” for the U.K.’s Sunday Times Style, Katy Perry has revealed a variety of interesting personal things — and you’ll never guess what she said when asked to name her favorite year so far.
"My favorit…

Liza VoloshinIn a video game of "finish the sentence" for the U.K.'s Sunday Times Style, Katy Perry has revealed a variety of interesting personal things -- and you'll never guess what she said when asked to name her favorite year so far.

"My favorite year so far was...y'know, 2020," she responded, surprisingly. "Challenging, but the best.  The best year.  'Cause I got the best gift" -- referring to her soon-to-arrive baby girl.

Katy also said the song she'll never get bored of playing live is -- you guessed it -- "Firework."

"Especially live, it brings people together," she says of the empowering hit. "It brings people together -- all the demographics, all the ages, all the different backgrounds."

Asked to finish the sentence "Being pregnant is amazing because...", she responded, "My level of appreciation for women has grown exponentially and given me this powerful feeling, like I can do it all while still creating another life. I feel really powerful!"

In describing her new album Smile for the video, Katy said it's "hopeful, resilient, joyful and my own journey of coming through hell."

Katy's favorite red-carpet ensemble?  The "bedazzled cheeseburger" she wore to the Met Ball after-party last year.  "It just is too fun, and everybody had a lot of fun seeing it."

And a few more revelations:

--Her nickname for her fiance Orlando Bloom is "Doe."
--Her favorite video to film was "California Girls."
--Her favorite person is a tie between Orlando, her sister and her two nieces.
--Her advice to her 18-year-old self would have been not to "foam at the mouth" over every boy she meets, because "there are a lot of fish in the sea."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

