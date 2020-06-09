fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry reveals that Harry Styles knew she was pregnant before anyone else

ABC Audio
June 9, 2020

L-R: KatyPerry, Harry Styles; Kevin Mazur/WireImageKaty Perry announced her pregnancy to the world in the most public way possible, by unveiling her baby bump in a video for her song “Never Wore White.”  But outside of her friends and family, …

L-R: KatyPerry, Harry Styles; Kevin Mazur/WireImageKaty Perry announced her pregnancy to the world in the most public way possible, by unveiling her baby bump in a video for her song "Never Wore White."  But outside of her friends and family, she's now revealed that ahead of her big reveal, she spilled the pregnancy beans to none other than Harry Styles.

Doing a DJ set Tuesday on BBC Radio 1, Katy requested Harry's hit "Lights Up," and reminisced about the fact that she remembered him from when she was a guest judge on the U.K. version of The X Factor in 2010, during the time that One Direction was being put together.

"I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant," she continued. "And we were having a conversation, and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm pregnant,' just, like, off the cuff, 'cause I was like, 'What else do you say?'"

"He was so happy for me.  He actually....he was so sweet. I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and said, 'Here, sit in my seat!'" she laughed.

"And I was like, 'No! I'll just go sit in my own seat, which is right across the way.' But he's, like, a complete gentleman!"

Everyone else found out about Katy in March; in April, she announced that she and fiance Orlando Bloom were having a girl.  It's not clear exactly when Katy's due, but her other big delivery -- her new album -- is coming out August 14.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT