Katy Perry reveals the clever nickname she’s given her unborn daughter

ABC/Stewart CookThe countdown is on for Katy Perry, who is due to give birth later this summer. Like most expecting mothers approaching the tail end of the third trimester, she's feeling all her baby's movements.

Speaking to Britain’s Hits Radio Breakfast, the "Daisies" singer provided insight over how active her little one is.

"I call her Kicky Perry," the 35-year-old laughed. "I love a pun."

However, Perry's not letting a few kicks to the ribcage slow her down. "I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl!,'" said the American Idol judge. "So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

As to why Perry isn't feeling the conventional nervousness most first-time mothers experience, it's because her fiancé Orlando Bloom already knows the ropes and is a natural at parenting.

"The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller," She disclosed, adding that she was definitely attracted to those that looked more entertaining.

"Some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah," She confessed. "I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses -- a little thing -- and it's like an umbrella!'"

"He's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that," Perry smiled -- cheekily adding that she found it very sexy watching Bloom demonstrate how to master the stroller.

Bloom is the father of nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Watch the full interview below.