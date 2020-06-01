fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry says new album is a “real snapshot of resilience”

ABC Audio
June 1, 2020

Liza VoloshinRecently, Katy Perry’s spoken about her mental health struggles over the last few years, but she says her new album, due August 14, documents the “journey” she went on to ultimately realize that she and her career are two different thi…

Liza VoloshinRecently, Katy Perry's spoken about her mental health struggles over the last few years, but she says her new album, due August 14, documents the "journey" she went on to ultimately realize that she and her career are two different things.

Appearing on the Australian TV show Sunrise, Katy said, "This record is a real snapshot of resilience, which is my favorite word and has been for a while, because I've been writing it over the past two years. And coming out of Witness...my last record, I became very upset and depressed... I was clinically depressed."

"I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually and psychologically to understand why I had given so much validation outwardly [to my career]," she continued.  "And how everything related to my career isn't all of what life is, it is one part of who I am.  So I really went through that journey, and a lot of beautiful songs came from it."

Now that she's been on that journey, Katy's ready to become a mother, and she says she and fiance Orlando Bloom have found a bit of a silver lining in the COVID-19 lockdown: It's allowed them to slow down during this special time.

"I'm finding the balance, whether I like it or not," she laughed. "Because I'm such a workaholic, that I would have worked, you know, until my water broke, quite honestly!"

Katy predicts that when her daughter arrives, she'll be the "bad cop" parent, because the baby will be "daddy's little girl."  Specifically, Katy said, "I'm gonna be firm but fair."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT