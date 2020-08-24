Katy Perry says she “definitely” knows what her parenting style will be

ABC News/Frame GrabIt won’t be long now before Katy Perry welcomes her bundle of joy into the world. In an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the singer reveals the type of mother she wants to be to her daughter.



"I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair," she says. "Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."



However, she does think her little girl will have a special bond with dad Orlando Bloom.



"I definitely think she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure,” Katy says.



This will be Katy and Orlando's first child together. Orlando is also a father to son Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.



Katy is due any day now. In addition to the new baby, Katy’s other baby, her album Smile, comes out August 28.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.