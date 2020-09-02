fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry shows off congratulatory gifts from “uncle” Lionel Richie and Beyonce

ABC Audio
September 2, 2020

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry’s gotten an impressive gift from another pop superstar mama, congratulating her on joining the world of motherhood.
On her Instagram story, Katy showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement, along with a card that read “C…

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry's gotten an impressive gift from another pop superstar mama, congratulating her on joining the world of motherhood.

On her Instagram story, Katy showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement, along with a card that read "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."   Katy added the words "ily beyoncé" to the picture.

Katy also showed off a gift that's partly for her new daughter, Daisy Dove, and partly, it seems for her: an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne, from Katy's colleague and fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie.

"thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi," Katy wrote, referring to the legendary singer and his current girlfriend.

Coincidentally, there's a song on Katy's new album "Smile" called "Champagne Problems."  You can find the new video for that song, as well as five new animated clips for other tracks on Smile, on Katy's website.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT