Katy Perry, Sia, Adam Lambert to perform for ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ virtual benefit

June 16, 2020

ABC News/Frame GrabKaty Perry, Sia and Adam Lambert will be among the performers for Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community live streaming next week.The benefit will also feature Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin, Big…

ABC News/Frame GrabKaty Perry, Sia and Adam Lambert will be among the performers for Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community live streaming next week.

The benefit will also feature Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin, Big Freedia, Kim Petras and Pose star Billy Porter. It will culminate in a one-hour special co-hosted by Laverne Cox and radio host Elvis Duran.

Can’t Cancel Pride aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to show that while in-person Pride events may be cancelled, the spirit of Pride is alive and well.

The virtual event, produced by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble, will air June 25 at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and PrideRadio.com.  It will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

