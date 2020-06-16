Katy Perry, Sia, Adam Lambert to perform for ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ virtual benefit

Katy Perry, Sia and Adam Lambert will be among the performers for Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community live streaming next week.
The benefit will also feature Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin, Big Freedia, Kim Petras and Pose star Billy Porter. It will culminate in a one-hour special co-hosted by Laverne Cox and radio host Elvis Duran.
Can’t Cancel Pride aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to show that while in-person Pride events may be cancelled, the spirit of Pride is alive and well.
The virtual event, produced by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble, will air June 25 at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and PrideRadio.com. It will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
