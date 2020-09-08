fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry thanks “uncle” Ryan Seacrest for trunkful of baby gifts

ABC Audio
September 8, 2020

ABC/Eliza MorseLast week, Katy Perry thanked “uncle” Lionel Richie, her co-judge on American Idol, for sending her a nice baby gift: An adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a pricey bottle of champagne.  Well, not to be outdone, Idol host Ryan S…

ABC/Eliza MorseLast week, Katy Perry thanked "uncle" Lionel Richie, her co-judge on American Idol, for sending her a nice baby gift: An adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a pricey bottle of champagne.  Well, not to be outdone, Idol host Ryan Seacrest has now sent Katy his own gift for Katy's new daughter, Daisy Dove.

On her Instagram Story, captured by People, Katy showed off a trunk covered with a flamingo fabric design.  An additional photo showed the trunk open, revealing books, toys and stuffed animals.

"[Daisy Dove] thanks you unc @RyanSeacrest," she captioned the photos.  Katy used emojis to stand in for her baby's name.

So far, we haven't seen what "uncle" Luke Bryan has sent as a baby gift, but maybe we'll get a glimpse of it soon.

When the announcement came that Katy, Luke and Lionel were all returning for another season of American Idol, Katy, who hadn't given birth yet, joked on Twitter, "She’s gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4! Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?"

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT