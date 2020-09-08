Last week, Katy Perry thanked "uncle" Lionel Richie, her co-judge on American Idol, for sending her a nice baby gift: An adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a pricey bottle of champagne. Well, not to be outdone, Idol host Ryan Seacrest has now sent Katy his own gift for Katy's new daughter, Daisy Dove.
Katy Perry thanks “uncle” Ryan Seacrest for trunkful of baby gifts
