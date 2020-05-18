fbpx
Katy Perry to kick off ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

Music News Group
May 18, 2020

ABCKaty Perry is kicking off this year’s GMA Summer Concert Series.
The singer will perform live on Good Morning America on Friday, May 22.
"I am so thrilled to announce that I am going to be kicking off Good Morning America's 2020 Concert Series. That's right. I am going to start it off with my brand new song, 'Daisies.' It will be a very exciting event," Perry said in a message that aired on GMA Monday. "Please don't miss it. I will see you there. Love you, GMA."

"Daisies" is the lead single off Katy's upcoming fifth studio album, due out on August 14.

Katy's got a busy summer ahead -- not only is she lining up performances from quarantine and releasing a new album, she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom as well.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

