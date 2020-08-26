Katy Perry to receive special honor at next month’s Gracie Awards

ABCKaty Perry is being presented with a special award at this year’s virtual Gracie Awards.The singer is set to receive the Gracies Impact Award at next month’s ceremony, an honor presented to an artist who has made a positive impact on…

The singer is set to receive the Gracies Impact Award at next month’s ceremony, an honor presented to an artist who has made a positive impact on society through their music.



It’s unclear if Katy will actually appear live at the ceremony or if she’ll pre-record an acceptance speech, given that she’s due to give birth any day now.



Other Gracie honorees this year include Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tamron Hall and Angela Yee. The event will also features appearances from Danai Gurira, Norah O’Donnell, Fiona Shaw, Andrea Mitchell and Gayle King, along with a performance by country star Mickey Guyton.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta will deliver a special tribute to front line journalists who covered breaking news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. The long-running ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy will receive the Grand Award for its "Silent All These Years" episode on sexual assault.

The 45th annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, will air live on AWMF’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages on September 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

By Andrea Tuccillo

