Entertainment News

Katy Perry tweets, and her niece gets a “Happy Birthday” bottle of…ranch dressing?

ABC Audio
July 31, 2020

Liza VoloshinOn July 14, Katy Perry tweeted that all her niece wanted for her fourth birthday was something special to dip her chicken nuggets in.  Well, mission accomplished.
"The only thing my 3 year old niece has request for her 4th birthday is a personalized bottle of her OWN @HVRanch to dip her nuggets in...so she doesn’t have to share w/her 6 year sister...or me tbh," Katy tweeted. "This request has not only warmed my heart but also confirms that she is family."

Well, Hidden Valley Ranch has now come through for Katy's niece.   The company tweeted a photo of a bottle of the dressing in a gift box with a birthday-themed label featuring a rainbow and a dog wearing a party hat, plus the words "Happy Birthday" on the neck of the bottle.

The photo also featured a special message from the company as part of the gift wrapping:  "Happy Birthday! Your favorite aunt got you your very own bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch for your birthday nuggets! Don't worry, you don't have to share. We hope you have the tastiest day ever!"

"OMG I WIN BEST AUNTIE! THANK YOUUU @HVRanch," a delighted Katy responded. "VEGA IS GONNA FREAK OUT WHEN SHE GETS TO POUR THIS OVER HER CHICKEN NUGS LOL."  

She added the hashtag "#thepowerofatweet."


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
 

