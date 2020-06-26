fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry uses Stonewall Day message to call for social justice, #saystheirnames

ABC Audio
June 26, 2020

Liza VoloshinAppearing on Pride Live’s Stonewall Day virtual fundraising event on Friday, Katy Perry delivered a message about the social justice and equality that’s at the intersection of LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter. 

Wearing rainbow-shaped earrings, with a rainbow light on her face, Katy said that while she normally spends Pride Month thinking about “the light and love that emanates from the LGBTQ community,” this year, she wants to think about how she can be of service.

“How can I use my privilege and my platform to support the movement towards justice and equality?” she wondered. “That mission feels more important to me than ever, as I get ready to bring in new life to this world.”

The pregnant singer continued, “The wish I have for my child is that she’ll be happy, healthy, and safe. It’s the same wish every mother has for their kid. It’s the wish that Trayvon’s mom had, and Breonna’s, and George’s, and Tony’s and the list is too damn long.  But I’m here to listen, learn and take action so every wish can come true for every family.”

Katy was referencing Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who died at the hands of police; Trayvon Martin, who was shot in 2012 by a man who deemed him “suspicious;” and Tony McDade, a Black trans person who was shot and killed by police in Tallahassee, FL last month.

Katy’s message was tweeted by Logo TV, who captioned it, “Thank you @katyperry for using your platform, privilege, and voice for good in today’s #StonewallLive! #SayTheirNames.”

Tonight, you can see Katy and her band do a concert live on the BeApp at 9 p.m. ET.

Thank you @katyperry for using your platform, privilege, and voice for good in today’s #StonewallLive! #SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/0ax7wkurtr

— Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) June 26, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Liza VoloshinAppearing on Pride Live's Stonewall Day virtual fundraising event on Friday, Katy Perry delivered a message about the social justice and equality that's at the intersection of LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter. 

Wearing rainbow-shaped earrings, with a rainbow light on her face, Katy said that while she normally spends Pride Month thinking about "the light and love that emanates from the LGBTQ community," this year, she wants to think about how she can be of service.

"How can I use my privilege and my platform to support the movement towards justice and equality?" she wondered. "That mission feels more important to me than ever, as I get ready to bring in new life to this world."

The pregnant singer continued, "The wish I have for my child is that she'll be happy, healthy, and safe. It's the same wish every mother has for their kid. It's the wish that Trayvon's mom had, and Breonna's, and George's, and Tony's and the list is too damn long.  But I'm here to listen, learn and take action so every wish can come true for every family."

Katy was referencing Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who died at the hands of police; Trayvon Martin, who was shot in 2012 by a man who deemed him "suspicious;" and Tony McDade, a Black trans person who was shot and killed by police in Tallahassee, FL last month.

Katy's message was tweeted by Logo TV, who captioned it, "Thank you @katyperry for using your platform, privilege, and voice for good in today's #StonewallLive! #SayTheirNames."

Tonight, you can see Katy and her band do a concert live on the BeApp at 9 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Lady Gaga reschedules Chromatica Ball for next summer

Norbert SchoernerLady Gaga is making sure her Little Monsters will dance together again.The singer has announced rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball, which will now kick off in summer 2021.“The Chromatica...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT