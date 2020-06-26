Katy Perry uses Stonewall Day message to call for social justice, #saystheirnames

Liza VoloshinAppearing on Pride Live’s Stonewall Day virtual fundraising event on Friday, Katy Perry delivered a message about the social justice and equality that’s at the intersection of LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter.

Wearing rainbow-shaped earrings, with a rainbow light on her face, Katy said that while she normally spends Pride Month thinking about “the light and love that emanates from the LGBTQ community,” this year, she wants to think about how she can be of service.

“How can I use my privilege and my platform to support the movement towards justice and equality?” she wondered. “That mission feels more important to me than ever, as I get ready to bring in new life to this world.”

The pregnant singer continued, “The wish I have for my child is that she’ll be happy, healthy, and safe. It’s the same wish every mother has for their kid. It’s the wish that Trayvon’s mom had, and Breonna’s, and George’s, and Tony’s and the list is too damn long. But I’m here to listen, learn and take action so every wish can come true for every family.”

Katy was referencing Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who died at the hands of police; Trayvon Martin, who was shot in 2012 by a man who deemed him “suspicious;” and Tony McDade, a Black trans person who was shot and killed by police in Tallahassee, FL last month.

Katy’s message was tweeted by Logo TV, who captioned it, “Thank you @katyperry for using your platform, privilege, and voice for good in today’s #StonewallLive! #SayTheirNames.”

Tonight, you can see Katy and her band do a concert live on the BeApp at 9 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

