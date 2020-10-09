fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Katy Perry wins permanent restraining order against stalker

ABC Audio
October 9, 2020

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry will have one less thing to worry about these days, now that a judge has has granted a permanent restraining order against the man she accuses of stalking her and threatening her family.
The suspect, 38-year-old&nb…

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry will have one less thing to worry about these days, now that a judge has has granted a permanent restraining order against the man she accuses of stalking her and threatening her family.

The suspect, 38-year-old William Terry, has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Katy, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their newborn baby girl Daisy, in addition to Bloom's son Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr, for the next three years, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Additionally, Terry is prohibited from attempting to contact Katy, her family or her staff on social media or posting anything about her, and must stay away from her concerts or live performances.

The "Smile" singer filed for protection against Terry after he allegedly jumped the fence at her Beverly Hills property in September and was arrested for trespassing.

Katy claimed Terry pulled the same stunt in August, after posting alarming messages on social media for months leading up to it, according to the gossip website. She feared he'd try it again if she did not get court-ordered protection.

Terry's online activity reportedly included numerous graphic and sexually explicit posts about Katy, comments about killing dogs and cops, threats to "snap Orlando Bloom's neck" and wishing Flynn and Miranda would "catch covid and die."

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Kamala Harris wants Taylor Swift’s cookie recipe

Beth GarrabrantOn Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she was voting Biden/Harris next month, and said she was going to cheer Senator Kamala Harris on at that night's presidential debate.  She also showed off a...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT