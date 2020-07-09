fbpx
Katy Perry’s new album is called ‘Smile’; title track out at midnight

July 9, 2020

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry wants to turn your frown upside down. The singer has revealed the title of her new album is Smile.

She’ll be releasing the title track at midnight tonight.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Katy writes on social media. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

The album cover art, which Katy let fans reveal with a balloon popping carnival game, features a photo of Katy dressed as a sad clown, red nose and all.

Smile the album will be released on August 14.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂

Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ElGqae3zVI

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 9, 2020

