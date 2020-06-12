Kelly Clarkson and husband’s split “came out of nowhere,” sources say

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIf the news that Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock took you by surprise — you aren’t alone: Apparently their own friends were blindsided too.Sources tell E! News that friends and collea…

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIf the news that Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock took you by surprise -- you aren't alone: Apparently their own friends were blindsided too.



Sources tell E! News that friends and colleagues of the couple did not see the split coming.



"It came out of nowhere," one source says. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."



The source adds that the news is "quite shocking” and those who know Kelly and Brandon personally "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."



Another insider close to The Kelly Clarkson Show tells E!, "Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night."



News broke Thursday that Kelly had filed for divorce in Los Angeles last week after nearly seven years of marriage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly cited irreconcilable differences in the filing and requested that she not be required to pay Brandon spousal support.

The filing also requested her legal last name be restored to Clarkson and it indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

The two have yet to comment publicly.



Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013. Brandon brought two children from a previous relationship to the marriage, and the couple subsequently welcomed two more: five-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander.

Kelly always spoke lovingly of her husband and as recently as December was dishing on their healthy sex life.

