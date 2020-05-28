Kelly Clarkson gets “baby fever” after seeing Gordon Ramsay’s adorable one-year-old

NBCIt seems Kelly Clarkson may have changed her mind about wanting more kids.During an interview with chef Gordon Ramsay on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, she admitted she was getting baby fever after seeing Gordon’s adorable one-year-old son…

During an interview with chef Gordon Ramsay on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, she admitted she was getting baby fever after seeing Gordon’s adorable one-year-old son, Oscar.



"Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me,” she said as Gordon brought his baby onto the Zoom call. “I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'”

She added, "You get baby fever when you see them and you're like, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.’”

Kelly and husband Brandon Blackstock are parents to almost-six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remy. Kelly is also stepmom to Brandon’s two other children, 13-year-old Seth and 18-year-old Savannah.

Back in 2016, Kelly was singing a very different tune about ever getting pregnant again. She revealed on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show about motherhood, Inner Circle, that she'd her tubes tied and had asked her husband to get a vasectomy.

“If something happens, it’s a miracle of God,” she joked.

By Andrea Tuccillo

