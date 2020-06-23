fbpx
Kelly Clarkson goes off-roading with Jay Leno on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

June 23, 2020

Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road with Jay Leno for the comedian's CNBC show, Jay Leno's Garage.In a couple of sneak peeks of Wednesday's episode, Kelly takes Jay for a spin in her green 1976 Ford Bronco and then puts her true d…

CNBCKelly Clarkson is hitting the road with Jay Leno for the comedian’s CNBC show, Jay Leno’s Garage.

In a couple of sneak peeks of Wednesday’s episode, Kelly takes Jay for a spin in her green 1976 Ford Bronco and then puts her true driving skills to the test during an off-roading adventure.

While driving around in the Bronco, Kelly reveals she bought her first car on credit: a Ford Explorer Sport. They keep the Ford theme going once they reach their off-roading destination, as Jay lets Kelly get behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford Tremor and perform some tricky dirt road maneuvers.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesday on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kelly Clarkson and Jay Leno go for a road trip in her 1976 Ford Bronco from CNBC.

Kelly Clarkson and Jay Leno go off-roading from CNBC.

