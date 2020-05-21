fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson nominated for Daytime Emmy Award

ABC Audio
May 21, 2020

NBC Universal
By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News
Congratulations to Kelly Clarkson: Not only has her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, but she’s received a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
Ironica…

NBC Universal

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

Congratulations to Kelly Clarkson: Not only has her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, but she's received a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Ironically, in the host category, her competition includes Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, the man who was by her side when she became a household name on American Idol in 2002.  She's also up against Strahan, Sara & Keke hosts Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer and Sara Haines, as well as the entire panel of The Talk, and longtime talk show host Maury Povich.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, up against The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Strahan, Sara & Keke, Live with Kelly & Ryan and The Talk.

In other Kelly news, she's revealed in a chat with ET Canada that the cabin in which she's been quarantining in Montana with her family of six isn't really much of a house at all: It's basically a one-room log cabin on a ranch that they were renting out to others.  When COVID-19 hit, they moved in, but it lacks amenities like a reliable dishwasher, washer and dryer.

That's why, Kelly says, "We're starting to build a house [here] in the next couple of weeks."

Coincidentally, Kelly's massive mansion in Los Angeles is on the market for just under $10 million.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT