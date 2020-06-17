fbpx
Kelly Clarkson says she was body-shamed with magazine covers of naked women

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicKelly Clarkson is opening up about some of the extreme ways she’s been body-shamed in the past.

In an interview with British Glamour magazine, the singer says that even when she was at her thinnest, people would show her magazines with naked women on the cover, as an example of how they believed she should look.

"It was...magazines shoved in front of you and, 'This is what you're competing with and we've got to compete with it.' I can't compete with that," she told the publication. "That's not who I am. That's who they are...We're all different and it's OK.”

She adds, “I fought more when I was thinner than I do now, because now I just walk in and I just look at them like, 'I dare you to say something. I'm happy in my life. I'll work on me in my time!'"

Kelly also believes it’s up to artists to push back and change the industry’s views on body image.

The mother of River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, adds that she was hired to be on The Voice when she was "at my heaviest point because it was right after I had kids."

"They didn't care," she said. "I connect with people and I'm really raw and real. It had nothing to do with my sex appeal or my look aesthetically. It had to do with me as a person."

In 2018, Clarkson revealed that she'd lost weight due to diet changes she'd made to help with an autoimmune disease and a thyroid issue. To get her levels back on track, the singer told Extra that she began to eat "really organic," non-GMO food that was free from pesticides.

By Andrea Tuccillo and Lesley Messer
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

